Alabama adds 4,771 new COVID-19 cases in 4 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Over a four day period surrounding the Fourth of July holiday, Alabama saw thousands of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
On Friday the state added a record 1,758 new cases followed by 997 more on Saturday. There were 1,091 on Sunday and on Monday, ADPH reported 925.
That comes to 4,771 new cases during that time frame, bringing the state to 44,375 total confirmed cases.
The state is also reporting 984 deaths, up just one for the weekend, though there are 25 probable deaths reported. ADPH says 459 of those deaths, or about 47 percent, are from residents in long term care.
Jefferson County is witnessing a surge in cases, up another 189 as of Monday to 5,410. It now leads the state for the total number of cases with nearly 1,300 more than Montgomery County, which has 4,158.
Montgomery, meanwhile, added another 31 cases Monday and maintains the second highest count, though Mobile County’s 49 new cases means it trails by just 29 cases at 4,129.
ADPH has updated its color coded county map to show Perry, Bullock Russell, Monroe, Escambia Geneva, and Houston counties are now “high risk” while Montgomery, Autauga, Lowndes, and Macon are now “moderate risk.”
The hospitalization rate is also increasing. There are currently 919 inpatients being treated for the illness around the state. To date, more than 2,900 people have required hospitalization.
While the numbers are increasing by the thousands, it’s important to note that these are not related specifically to the weekend’s holiday events or gatherings. It could take several weeks before any possible spike is seen as a result of the Independence Day holiday.
Alabama has performed nearly 455,000 coronavirus tests to date. ADPH presumes approximately 22,000 people have recovered from the disease.
