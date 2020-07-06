AUM releases plan for Fall 2020 return to campus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University at Montgomery is sharing its plans for coming back to campus for the Fall 2020 semester in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AUM says it will require students and employees to wear face masks and to observe social distancing in classrooms and other public areas on campus.
In-person classes are set to restart on Monday, Aug. 17 and will run through Nov. 20. Students will then complete their courses and finals remotely following Thanksgiving break.
The full “Re-Opening AUM” guidelines can be viewed online.
“While we believe face-to-face instruction best aligns with our mission as a university, we will be prepared to make necessary changes should the need arise,” said AUM Chancellor Carl A. Stockton.
The university is currently reviewing options for COVID-19 testing of students before their return to campus and is also exploring the potential use of the “Stay Safe” mobile app as a resource for students and employees.
