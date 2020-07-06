Columbus police charge woman in murder of Montgomery man on 17th Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is now in custody for the Columbus murder of a Montgomery man.
22-year-old Travis Henry was shot and killed on 17th Ave. and Nina St. in Columbus early in the morning on June 22. Henry was deceased when officers arrived to the scene.
20-year-old Terreona Horton is now charged with murder and armed robbery in connection to Henry’s shooting death.
Homicide investigators they expect to make more arrests in this case.
Horton is being held in the Muscogee County Jail where she awaits a Recorder’s Hearing on Thursday, July 9 at 9:00 a.m.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit at 706-225-4268.
