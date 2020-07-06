Covington County deputies searching for convicted sex offender

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an absconded sex offender.
The sheriff’s office is looking for Daniel Ervin of Andalusia, who failed to register as a sex offender. He has been convicted on several sex charges out of Illinois and Oregon.
Authorities say Ervin is 6-foot-1 and around 180 lbs. He is 36 years old.
Anyone with information in this case should call Investigator Beth Johnson at 334-428-2608 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
