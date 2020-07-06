1 dead in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after an overnight shooting turned deadly.
Police were called to the 3100 block of Gentilly Court shortly after midnight Monday regarding a person who had been shot.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unnamed man’s body. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Details about the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear and no arrests have been made.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.