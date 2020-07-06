Eufaula man in critical condition after being shot multiple times; suspect arrested

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Eufaula over the weekend.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, officers were flagged down at a residence on Dale Road in reference to a person being shot. Officers located Adolfo Hernandez of Eufaula with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Hernandez was taken to a hospital in Dothan for treatment and was transferred to a Mobile-area hospital where is listed in critical condition.
Rudy Orellana, 34, of Eufaula has been arrested and charged with first degree assault. Orellana is being held in the Eufaula City Jail to await a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.