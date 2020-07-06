Ga. man arrested in Auburn; charged with financial abuse of the elderly

Ga. man arrested in Auburn; charged with financial abuse of the elderly
Ga. man arrested in Auburn ; charged with financial abuse of the elderly (Source: City of Auburn)
By Olivia Gunn | July 6, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 4:17 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a suspect last week and charged him with felony financial abuse of the elderly.

24-year-old Deontravious Bonner, 24, of Griffin, Georgia. Was arrested July 2. His arrest stems from a call for service in the 800 block of Heard Court.

According to Auburn police, officer made contact with a victim who said Bonner committed a scam that involved overcharging the victim a large amount of money for landscaping.

Bonner was arrested after further investigation.

Bonner was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $7,5000 bond.

The case remains open and additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.