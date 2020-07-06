Hiking with Hailey: Rickwood Caverns

“Rickwood Caverns State Park became a state park in 1974, but the cave itself was discovered in the late 1800s by the family that used to own the land,” said park manager Amanda White. “Mr. Burns was hunting with his dog, and the dog ran into the hole. Of course, he went after his dog and discovered the cave. Then in the 1950s, Mr. Eddie Rickles sort of rediscovered the cave, thought it was just too amazing to let it pass by the way. He got his Boy Scout troop from Fultondale. They mined it out and blasted it open.”