Jeff Sessions makes pit stop to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Sessions made a pit stop to Montgomery eight days before the primary runoff election.
Jeff Sessions is facing Tommy Tuberville in the runoff for the Republican nomination.
It’s been a heated race between the two candidates as Tuberville has called Sessions part of the establishment and as Sessions calls Tuberville weak for not debating.
“And today I’m challenging my opponent to come out of hiding. He says he’s tough. He says he’s strong, but he won’t answer basic questions,” Sessions said.
WSFA reached out to the Tuberville campaign multiple times Monday for an interview. They did not respond to that request.
Political campaigns rely on meeting and greeting people, so this campaign season is not your normal one because of the coronavirus.
Candidates are changing up their routines. Sessions said he tries to avoid indoor campaign events.
“So I do think that even in this time of pandemic and small groups, there are ways that you can reach out and talk to the people and make yourself accountable to them,” he said.
The Republican nominee will face Democratic Senator Doug Jones in the general election.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.