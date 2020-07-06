Man charged with capital murder in death of KeAira Battle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in the death of a Montgomery woman who was found fatally shot outside a Wetumpka hospital.
James Burton Dunn, 39, is charged with capital murder.
Police say KeAira Battle, 27, was killed on June 19. Her body was found in the parking lot of Elmore County Hospital around 5 that morning.
At the time, Wetumpka Police Chief Gregory Benton said his investigators determined Battle was shot in Montgomery before being brought to Wetumpka.
On June 23, the district attorneys for Elmore and Montgomery counties and leaders from the Wetumpka and Montgomery police departments met to determine who had jurisdiction to investigate Battle’s homicide. After the meeting, both sides said they would work together in what appears to be a “cross jurisdictional crime.”
Montgomery police say the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force took Dunn into custody Monday.
