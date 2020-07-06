Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms expected this week

Highs to stay in the middle and upper 80s through Wednesday

Widespread showers and storms likely for most of this week
By Tyler Sebree and Amanda Curran | July 6, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT - Updated July 6 at 9:46 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An area of low pressure and an associated stationary frontal boundary will provide plenty of lift for numerous to widespread rain and thunderstorms for the next few days across the Deep South. That includes us right here in Central Alabama.

Numerous showers and a few storms are expected Tuesday.
Numerous showers and a few storms are expected Tuesday.

Rain chances will be roughly double what they typically are on a summertime day around 80% both today and Tuesday. As a result, there won’t be much sunshine, nor will temperatures reach the 90s like they did over the weekend.

It’s possible a few locations see a few more peaks of sun than others, but we are not expecting much sunshine through Wednesday with that front and low hanging out nearby through midweek.

Rain and storm coverage will be high through midweek.
Rain and storm coverage will be high through midweek.

Things will return to a more typical July pattern by Friday into the upcoming weekend with rain and storm chances running around 30-40% each day. So instead of the “numerous” to “widespread” terminology, we’ll be using “isolated” to “scattered.”

Afternoon highs will rise from the mid-80s to mid-90s later this week.
Afternoon highs will rise from the mid-80s to mid-90s later this week.

Temperatures will be on the rise courtesy of more daily sunshine and the lower rain chances. Expect highs to soar back into the low and even middle 90s beginning Thursday. With humidity levels remaining very high, heat indexes are forecast to be around 100°, if not hotter by the end of the week!

