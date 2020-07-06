Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An area of low pressure and an associated stationary frontal boundary will provide plenty of lift for numerous to widespread rain and thunderstorms for the next few days across the Deep South. That includes us right here in Central Alabama.
Rain chances will be roughly double what they typically are on a summertime day around 80% both today and Tuesday. As a result, there won’t be much sunshine, nor will temperatures reach the 90s like they did over the weekend.
It’s possible a few locations see a few more peaks of sun than others, but we are not expecting much sunshine through Wednesday with that front and low hanging out nearby through midweek.
Things will return to a more typical July pattern by Friday into the upcoming weekend with rain and storm chances running around 30-40% each day. So instead of the “numerous” to “widespread” terminology, we’ll be using “isolated” to “scattered.”
Temperatures will be on the rise courtesy of more daily sunshine and the lower rain chances. Expect highs to soar back into the low and even middle 90s beginning Thursday. With humidity levels remaining very high, heat indexes are forecast to be around 100°, if not hotter by the end of the week!
