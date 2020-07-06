Oxford police officer saves choking baby’s life early Sunday morning

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford police officer Josh Hardeman is a hero.
The officer saved the life of a 1-month-old early Sunday morning when the baby stopped breathing on I-20. Police Chief Bill Partridge posted about Hardeman’s heroism on social media Monday.
Chief Partridge says Hardeman was the first officer to arrive. He performed compressions and cleared the baby’s airway. The child was taken to RMC Hospital and is reported to be doing well.
Thank you, Officer Hardeman, for being a hero.
