What should you do if you attended a large gathering over the 4th of July weekend?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of us headed back to work Monday after celebrating the 4th of July with family and friends.
But how many people followed the recommendations to stay out of large crowds, and wear face coverings while outside the home?
And what should you do now, if you kind of let your guard down over the weekend?
Medical Director of Disease Control for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. Wesley Willeford, said if you hung out with only the people who live under your roof this past weekend, you probably don’t have anything to worry about.
But if you attended a large gathering like a cookout, or you went to the beach, or you were with a bunch of people watching the fireworks, you might want to take some added precautions.
Dr. Willeford said you may want to stop and think about what was the chance that you may have been around someone who has COVID-19.
He said keep in mind, that people can be walking around with the virus, and be asymptomatic.
He also said to consider the people in your life who may not fare well, if they are exposed to the virus, after you’ve been in a large crowd.
“Unfortunately, these gatherings are perfect events if social distancing is not strictly enforced, if facial coverings are not routinely used, the virus is really able to spread like wildfire in a situation like that, so you’ve got to be extra careful if you’ve been out to a large gathering outside of your family group,” Dr. Willeford explained.
Dr. Willeford said if you were in a large crowd over the weekend, or at any time for that matter, then you are at a very high risk of acquiring COVID-19, in which case he suggests self-isolating for two weeks.
