Wetumpka full of excitement after HGTV announcement

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Excitement abounds as Wetumpka gets prepared to welcome HGTV after last week’s announcement that the city had been selected for the 2021 series premier of “Home Town Takeover.”
The scars from last year’s tornado remain, but there’s nothing like a fresh dose of good news to expedite the healing process. It was that process that caught the eye of HGTV.
“I know it wasn’t easy on them,” said Wetumpka businessman Johnny Oates.
Oates is beyond excited and hopeful his coffee shop will get a touch up during the show.
“I’d be foolish not to want a makeover,” Oates said.
The show selected Wetumpka out of 2,600 towns across the country.
“I knew it was a long shot,” said Main Street Executive Director Jenny Stubbs.
Stubbs was part of a team that put together the application, including a video in January.
“For it to actually come about is just unbelievable,” she said.
Many of the details - like when the personnel will arrive, what homes and businesses will they target and how long will be they stay - are still up in the air.
“It’s still very difficult to go home and not be able to tell your wife what’s going on,” said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis.
Confidentiality agreements remain in place because producers don’t want to reveal any potential story lines.
“So they will come in and make those decisions and those choices,” Willis said.
What is clear, the city of Wetumpka will somehow, someway benefit from the exposure. It already has.
“I think we’re built for tourism. I’ve had calls from Canada, Ecuador,” Willis said.
HGTV co-host Erin Napier said on NBC last week that what mattered to her the most was the apparent “community spirit” she saw on the video.
