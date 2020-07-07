Alabama surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations reach record high

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama hit a record-high 1,016 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The data doesn’t show the specific cities where hospitalizations have increased, but Birmingham has had a recent surge in confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations have trended down in Montgomery after spiking in June. On Monday, Baptist Health reported it was treating 85 patients for COVID-19 in its three Montgomery-area hospitals. Last week, Jackson Hospital reported it had 59 inpatients with COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Alabama surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths.
ADPH data shows a total of 1,007 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Another 26 deaths are considered by health officials to be probable COVID-19 deaths.
Alabama added 888 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases in Alabama is now 45,263.
Over a four-day period surrounding the Fourth of July holiday, Alabama saw thousands of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to ADPH.
On Friday the state added a record 1,758 new cases followed by 997 more on Saturday. There were 1,091 on Sunday and on Monday, ADPH reported 925.
