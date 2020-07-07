Elmore County increases number of public wifi hotspots

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of new wifi hotspots are coming to Elmore County, a move that will provide residents access to free broadband from the safety of their vehicle.
County educators say with the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, the new public hotspots give students options for access to educational tools.
“We as citizens, and we, as the students and the families that are involved, are the ones that truly benefit and are able to make, you know, bring that and succeed in programs and curriculums that otherwise they would not have been able to participate in,” explained Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis.
Dennis added that with around 11,000 students, Elmore County has the state’s twelfth largest system, and said, “it immediately becomes an issue, and you realize how huge an issue internet connectivity is.”
There are currently 74 public hotspots in the county but plans are in place to increase that to around 100 sites over the next several months
