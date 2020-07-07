High-risk inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was serving a 15-year prison sentence for a Montgomery rape conviction has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Raymond Earl Allen, 59, died Tuesday after being transferred from St. Clair Correctional Facility to an area hospital on June 29.
ADOC said Allen was considered a high-risk patient because of end-stage renal disease before he started showing signs and symptoms of coronavirus while in the prison’s infirmary.
He tested positive for COVID-19 after being taken to the hospital and remained hospitalized until his death.
INMATE POPULATION
The ADOC says a total of 97 inmates have tested positive for COVID with 59 still having active cases. That’s out of a population of more than 26,000 inmates.
ADOC STAFF
The ADOC says a total of 182 staffers or contract workers have self-reported positive tests and 82 of those remain active cases. The other 100 have been medically cleared to return to work.
The latest positive cases among staffers include four at Kilby Prison in Montgomery, two at Fountain Correctional in Atmore, and one at Alex City Community Work Center.
