Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Alabama reach highest point yet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The rate of hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19 climbed to an all-time high today.
Roughly 1,000 Alabamians are in hospital beds battling the virus.
According to the Alabama Hospital Association, the state has roughly 19 percent of ICU beds available, stable for now, alarming if trends continue.
UAB Hospital has 86 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, the highest total they've seen as well.
Cases confirmed today were lower, however the average is still trending upward.
“I expect unfortunately over the next few weeks I expect those numbers continue to rise, much like Florida is seeing, much like Texas is seeing,” said Dr. Don Williamson, Alabama Hospital Association President.
While the number of deaths are down, that could change.
“This increase in hospitalization could manifest a few weeks from now with increasing numbers of death,” said Williamson.
Dr. Williamson also says it could simply explain the demographic is younger and more likely to survive.
He cautions that hospitals are still on high alert.
“We may have some communities that are overwhelmed, we came close to that in Montgomery, we came close in Auburn, and one hospital in Mobile was very challenged,” said Williamson.
He added a lot will depend on how people handled celebrating the Fourth of July.
In many cases, those who are hospitalized require weeks of care, adding to concerns about resources.
