KeAira Battle was killed in her car, court filing reveals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man arrested and charged with capital murder for the death of Montgomery resident KeAira Battle will appear before a judge Wednesday.
Meanwhile, court documents revealed a new detail in the incident that led up to the discovery of the 27-year-old’s body in the parking lot of a Wetumpka hospital on June 19.
According to those documents, James Burton Dunn, 39, of Montgomery County, shot the woman as she was sitting in her vehicle in the 5400 block of Wares Ferry Road. It’s unclear what transpired before or after the shooting and no motive has been released.
The documents don’t provide any details on how Battle’s body was transported to Elmore Community Hospital where she was dumped in the facility’s parking lot. The locations are about 13 miles apart, or an approximate 20-minute drive on U.S. Highway 231.
Wetumpka police responded to the scene and opened a death investigation shortly after 5 a.m. The documents noted 5:17 a.m as the time at which she was pronounced dead.
Police Chief Gregory Benton later said after solving the case within 12 hours, his department had to release the suspect because the shooting happened in Montgomery, which is out of his jurisdiction.
Benton said he could not convince Montgomery police to take over the case. Several days passed while Montgomery and Elmore County officials worked to determine the lead agency in the “cross jurisdictional crime.”
Dunn was ultimately arrested on behalf of the Montgomery Police Department by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held without bond.
A motive for the homicide has yet to be released.
