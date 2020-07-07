Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot inside Prattville restaurant

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after shooting himself inside a Prattville restaurant in front of customers and staff Tuesday.
According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, the shooting happened inside Cindy’s Café on Court Street around 11:30 a.m.
Thompson said officers were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Officers started to approach the victim, and he fired a gun, fatally shooting himself.
Officers evacuated the restaurant.
The identity of the suicide victim has not been released.
