Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot inside Prattville restaurant
By WSFA Staff | July 7, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT - Updated July 7 at 1:59 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after shooting himself inside a Prattville restaurant in front of customers and staff Tuesday.

According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, the shooting happened inside Cindy’s Café on Court Street around 11:30 a.m.

Thompson said officers were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Officers started to approach the victim, and he fired a gun, fatally shooting himself.

Officers evacuated the restaurant.

The identity of the suicide victim has not been released.

