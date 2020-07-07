Montgomery City Council expected to discuss new mask ordinance Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A councilman plans to reintroduce a mask ordinance at Montgomery City Council’s Tuesday meeting, WSFA 12 News has been told.
At the previous council meeting, Councilman “CC” Calhoun proposed a mandatory mask wearing ordinance, which failed to pass with a tied vote of 4-4. Mayor Steven Reed then issued an executive order mandating the use of masks in a public locations of 10 or more people.
Tuesday night, WSFA has been told Councilman Glen Pruitt, who initially voted against the ordinance, plans to make a motion to reconsider the proposal. In the new ordinance Calhoun and Pruitt are proposing, refusal to wear a mask would still result in a $25 fine, but the refusal would not result in jail time or a misdemeanor charge, as the previous ordinance proposed.
The councilmen also plan to talk about a way to make mask wearing mandatory in businesses.
Reed’s executive order, which went into effect June 19, is still in effect and does not have an expiration date.
