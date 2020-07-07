MPS superintendent talks system’s plan for 2020-2021 school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Last week, Montgomery Public Schools announced its plans for the 2020-2021 school year, and MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore is offering further details.
The school year for students will begin on Aug. 10, and students can receive either traditional face-to-face instruction or virtual instruction. Starting Wednesday, forms will be available on the school websites for parents who choose the virtual option and for parents who need to complete a transportation survey if they choose the traditional option.
“Between those two surveys, we will be able to determine how many students actually will be doing virtual starting out, or how many will be doing face-to-face and we’re asking them to at least commit to nine weeks,” Moore said.
Moore said she expects there will be another shutdown.
“I do believe that at some point, within the next few months or early fall, we may have an order that tells us not to come back to school for a minute,” she said.
MPS says safety measures will be used at each school for students who are returning to classrooms. Moore said the classrooms will look different than they have in the past few decades.
“I think you’re going to see more of the old fashioned 1950s type setup in a classroom where the kids are at their desk, and they’re all faced in the same way,” she said. “And you know, you’re not going to have the tables where kids are sitting at a table together.”
Face coverings will be provided for both students and teachers at MPS schools. Parents will likely not be able to eat lunch with their children or walk them to class the first day of school.
“I just want to reassure everybody that we are trying to do the best we can under the circumstances and that we do take this very seriously,” Moore said. “And that we don’t want our children at all to be in harm’s way. So we’re going to do everything that we can to protect them. And we need people to work with us and understand what it is that we’re having to deal with at the same time.”
MPS is also working to make sure students who choose the virtual option have wifi along with a tech device.
