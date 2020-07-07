President Trump asks chancellor about the return of Alabama football

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA/NBC) - At his roundtable discussion on the safe reopening of America’s schools, President Donald Trump asked the chancellor of the University of Alabama System whether Alabama would play football this fall.
“Thank you very much,” Trump said. “And will Alabama be playing some great football? What’s going on with Alabama?”
“Mr. President, that’s not the first time we’ve heard that question, I can promise you,” said Chancellor Finis E. St. John IV, while laughter sounded. “We are planning to play the season at the University of Alabama. Understand that that creates great difficulties and complexities, and we’re hoping for that. It’s important to a lot of people, but we’ll do best on that one, too.”
Trump also praised UA’s football coach, Nick Saban.
