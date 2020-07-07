Rain, storm risk stays elevated before heat cranks up

Heat indices to rise above 100° by late in the week

Elevated rain, storm chances remain in place through Wednesday
By Tyler Sebree | July 7, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT - Updated July 7 at 5:29 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An area of low pressure will hang out in Georgia today, keeping a stalled frontal boundary draped across Central Alabama. That combination will again support widespread showers and thunderstorms today with highs dependent upon whether or not you see sunshine and breaks in the rain.

Numerous showers and storms are expected Tuesday.
Numerous showers and storms are expected Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances are running around 70-80% for the entirety of Central Alabama. High temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, but if you squeeze out enough dry time it’s possible some of us see 90 degrees. Heat indices will be into the mid-90s for most of us.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday.
Scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Models diverge a bit on Wednesday, but there’s enough support there for rain to keep chance at roughly 60% for the entire area. There’s just a better chance that some of us stay dry on Wednesday compared to this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s with heat indices once again in the middle to upper 90s.

Beginning Thursday our daily rain and storm chances drop to 30-50% each day as a more typical July-type pattern settles into the Deep South and Alabama.

Rain and storm chances drop a bit later in the week.
Rain and storm chances drop a bit later in the week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

That will open the door -- in all likelihood -- for daily high temperatures to soar into the lower and middle 90s.

Not only will the actual air temperatures rise, but the oppressively high humidity levels will combine with the temps and push heat indexes into the 100s for most of us.

It’s possible heat index values approach 105°, if not a degree or two higher, by Friday into the weekend. If you dodge showers and storms, it’s almost a guarantee you will see those triple digit heat indices each afternoon into next week.

It will feel like it's above 100 degrees for most of us each day beginning Friday.
It will feel like it's above 100 degrees for most of us each day beginning Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.