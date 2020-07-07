River Regions United Way names new president, CEO

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region United Way announced new leadership Tuesday with the naming of Ronald A. Simmons as its new president and chief executive officer.
“We are extremely excited about Ron Simmons joining the River Region United Way,” said Dr. Rhea Ingram, RRUW Chair of the Board. “Ron not only brings a wealth of business acumen and marketing savvy, but he is from the River Region, as a lifelong resident. He will be a tremendous asset to our communities, leading our organization toward its centennial in 2023 and beyond.”
Simmons, a 1983 Sidney Lanier High School graduate, has a degree from Auburn University Montgomery and served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves through AUM’s ROTC program.
He comes to the United Way after a decade of service with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.
“United Way’s purpose of Making Life Better for Everyone mirrors the work of the Chamber in many ways,” Simmons said. “Both organizations understand that education, financial stability and good healthcare are critical elements for building strong communities. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our communities in this new role.”
Simmons has a considerable amount of experience with nonprofits. He founded D.A.D.S, short for Dads And Daughters Saturday, and serves on various boards throughout the community including the YMCA of Greater Montgomery, East Montgomery YMCA and the Montgomery City-County Public Library.
He’s also served on the boards of Brantwood Children’s Home and Jubilee CityFest and is a member of the Economic Development Association of Alabama and a Leadership Montgomery graduate.
Simmons will lead a staff of nine in identifying community needs and finding resources for those needs to improve conditions in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery counties.
The new president takes over on July 16, succeeding Jimmy Hill who is leaving to become executive director of Alabama CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocates.
