Suspect in detective’s death shot at 2nd person inside home, court documents say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court filings indicate the man charged with killing an off-duty Montgomery Police Department detective early Monday morning was also trying to kill another person inside the house.
Brandon Deshawn Webster is charged with capital murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Det. Tanisha Pughsley. He’s also facing an attempted murder charge.
According to court documents, the reason for that charge is because another victim was targeted inside Pughsley’s home on Overview Drive in the Park Lake neighborhood around 2:15 a.m. Monday
Webster shot at the man “multiple” times with the intention of killing him, according to the filings.
Few other specific details about the incident have been released.
Webster is also charged with capital murder during a burglary and capital murder in violation of a court issued protection order.
Pughsley had obtained the restraining order against Webster in June. It indicated the two were in a current or former dating relationship at the time it was filed.
Webster was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
