Tallassee police investigating death of 22-year-old woman

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Police Department is investigating a Tuesday death.
The police department posted about the investigation on Facebook, saying this is an ongoing case and they are waiting on information.
Police Chief Matthew Higgins said at around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a medical call on Joy Street, where they found a 22-year-old woman deceased inside her home. The department is waiting on information from state forensics to determine their next step.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.