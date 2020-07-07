UPDATE: Chilton County Schools will start August 17

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Schools will begin for students on August 17 and employees on August 10.
With the release of the Alabama State Department of Education’s “Roadmap to Reopening Schools”, Chilton County Schools and school leaders will be developing processes and procedures to return to school in the safest way possible for students and employees.
The school system and individual schools will be working on plans to return and will have those completed as soon as possible.
All students will be given the option of returning to the school buildings or being taught online.
Chilton County Schools said: “Keep in mind that we are all in this together!”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.