Alabama reports third straight day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the third straight day, Alabama hit another new record Wednesday for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data from the state public health department.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says 1,073 inpatients are being treated across the state.
As of Tuesday, the latest date for which data is currently available, there were 142 inpatients being treated at the Montgomery area’s four primary hospitals including 56 at Jackson Hospital and 86 at Baptist Health’s three facilities. In Birmingham, UAB had another 92.
In addition to topping the 1,000 mark for hospitalizations, the state is continuing to see a trend of days with 1,000 or more positive test results.
ADPH reported another 1,161 positive tests overnight as the state surged beyond 46,000 total cases. As it stands currently, Alabama has reported 46,424 cases with another 500 that are probable.
Jefferson County continues to outpace the rest of the state as a hotspot. It added 201 cases overnight to bring the number of affected people to 5,687. It’s reported 161 deaths, also a state high.
For Montgomery County, the number of cases have slowed some. Overnight, the county reported another 29 cases, but it also confirmed another four deaths for a total of 109 fatalities.
Data from the week ahead should begin to show whether a Montgomery mayoral executive order that requires face mask use is having any effect. The city council also passed an ordinance on masks Tuesday night.
With 4,315 total cases, Mobile is once again ahead of Montgomery by 40 cases, but it remains far behind Jefferson County among the top three most effected counties.
ADPH now reports a total of 1,032 deaths with 26 more that are probable. A total of 467,754 tests have been completed.
