Chilton County is latest victim of ransomware attack

On Tuesday, July 7, 2020 Chilton County officials and their information technology team detected a Ransomware cyber incident on the County’s information system. The incident has caused a temporary disruption to the County’s computer records systems including the tag office and probate court records. Persons needing services provided by our various departments should check with the clerks in the particular department before coming to the courthouse to ensure that needed records are accessible.The County Commission sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause but it must take appropriate measures to protect the County’s information and data before restoring the computers to normal service.This incident is being thoroughly investigated by the County’s legal counsel and technology experts who have taken immediate and appropriate actions to reinforce existing security measures and to mitigate its potential impact, as well as determining its origins. Investigations are ongoing to understand if any specific data was targeted.The County has contacted the relevant regulatory authorities and the data protection authorities including the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and the FBI.