Hospitalizations for COVID-19 nearly double over 2 weeks

“I think that part of the problem is that people are trying not to come to the hospital, some are waiting at home until they have severe symptoms,” cited Dionne-Odom. “A lot of us when we are sick hope it goes away, and it often does. But, if it’s not going away and you’ve been having fever for seven days and you’re still not feeling well, definitely reach out to your primary care provider, start with a phone call and ask them what to do.”