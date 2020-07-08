Jeff Coleman prepared for GOP District 2 runoff election

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s just six days until the primary runoff election in Alabama.
The Congressional District 2 GOP runoff will be a race between Barry Moore and Jeff Coleman.
Coleman calls himself a businessman not a politician.
”I’m gonna take this business experience that I have in Washington, and I’m gonna serve our country,” said Coleman.
Coleman operates a family trucking company.
If elected, Coleman says he’ll move American forward - and make economic development his top priority.
“That starts with education. We got to have a prepared workforce to grow and prosper,” he said.
The Dothan native says we have to have a strong military and says he’ll fight for our veterans.
“Our veterans need us,” he said. “I’ve got to do everything I can to protect our veterans and the service that they provide in our country. They deserve it.”
Coleman also says he’s be a strong advocate for farmers - a big part of the District 2′s economy.
“I love our country with all my heart, soul, mind and strength, just like I do in my faith and the Godly man of faith and the servant leader,” said Coleman. “And I feel like in this country where we are on the agenda that we have now, with a socialist, liberal, Democratic agenda, we’ve got to have people that have the boldness and the courage to go to Washington like a businessman, like President Trump, and push back against these principles that are going to destroy our country.”
