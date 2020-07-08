Lee Co. woman sentenced to 18 years for causing baby’s death from meth use

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County woman convicted in the death of her baby has been sentenced.
Cherith Shoemaker was convicted in March of chemical endangerment of a child causing death. She was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison.
Authorities said the baby died as a result of Shoemaker’s meth use, as she used meth up to the day she gave birth. Authorities said Shoemaker gave birth to the baby in a bathtub, wrapped him in a towel, tossed him in a corner, and cleared the scene.
According to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes, this is the first conviction for a Class A felony under the statute of Alabama.
