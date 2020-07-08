Lower rain and storm chances in coming days, but the heat is ON!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning today we’ll see our daily rain and storm chances fall to more typical summer levels as our recent pattern breaks up a bit. It certainly won’t be entirely dry on any given day, but the coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be lower heading forward.
Today may actually feature the highest rain chances of the next week at 50% or so. Still, the coverage won’t be as impressive as what we saw Monday or Tuesday. Temperatures will be very similar to the past couple of days. Expect highs to range from the mid-80s where rain falls to the low 90s where it stays dry.
Heat indices will likely rise into the mid-90s and perhaps the upper 90s depending on how much dry time and sunshine your location sees.
Rain chances fall to 40% for both Thursday and Friday, which is about where they should be in mid-July. As we head into the weekend it’s continuing to look more and more likely that many areas stay mainly dry. We’ll keep rain and storm chances around 30% or so.
It is important to note that with the pattern we’ve got on the way late this week into early next week that some overnight and morning thunderstorm complexes -- known as MCS’s -- are possible. They are extremely difficult to forecast and pinpoint more than a day or two ahead of time, but the threat of overnight storms that could bring gusty winds is certainly there depending on how things evolve.
Otherwise it’ll be mainly our summertime pop-up showers and thunderstorms through early next week.
With the lower daytime rain chances, though, comes an increase in the heat. The hottest stretch of weather we’ve seen this year likely begins Thursday with daily highs in the lower and middle 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Unfortunately the humidity will remain quite elevated, which means our “feels like” temperatures will be in the 100-107° range pretty much every day for the foreseeable future. That is considered potentially dangerous heat, so be sure to be cautious and take things easy if spending time outdoors!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.