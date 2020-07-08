Officers raid Dothan pharmacy suspected of illegally selling drugs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Federal agents and other law enforcement officers raided a Dothan pharmacy Wednesday morning, seizing evidence in a suspected illegal prescription dispensing operation.
A search warrant was executed at Allen’s Pharmacy on West Main Street with assistance of Dothan police officers and investigators from the Alabama Board of Pharmacy.
The Drug Enforcement Agency, which is leading the investigation, did not immediately issue a statement. However, local sources tell WTVY the raid on Allen’s Pharmacy is part of an ongoing investigation.
Those sources also said the pharmacy is suspected selling prescription drugs to customers who had no prescription.
No arrests have been made and officers could be seen talking to owner Richard Allen Strickland, who was not restrained. Agents also searched Strickland’s home in Hartford, according to those familiar with the case.
Presumably, evidence will be presented to a federal grand jury that will decide whether to issue indictments.
