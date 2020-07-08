Opelika residents can donate to help community members pay power bills

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you live in Opelika and are looking for a small way to help others in your community, you can participate in the Opelika Share program that helps other pay their power bill.
The program, which is the product of a partnership between the City of Opelika and Opelika Power Services, allows customers pay a little more than the price of their power bill to help lower the price of someone else’s bill.
Recipients of the donated funds must be 55 years or older or 100 percent disabled and must be a customer of Opelika Power Services. Residents are screened through the United Way of Lee County.
Recipients can receive a one-time donation for heating per year or cooling per year and cannot receive more than $100 in a single season.
During the pandemic, many people have experienced job loss or illness, which makes this a good time to consider giving to others. The program, however, is available throughout the year.
To donate to Opelika Share, you can:
- Check the box on your paper power bill
- Call 334-705-5170
- Visit Opelika Power Services at 600 Fox Run Parkway
- On Smarthub Web, visit Opelika Share under Billing and Payments
- On Smarthub Mobile, visit Opelika Share under the Bill and Pay Menu
