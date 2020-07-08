Pike Road football players condemn racism in social media post

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road football has only been a program for two seasons, however, its football team is already making a big statement for the community. The Patriots took a break from summer workouts to share a message on social media: Black Lives Matter.
The video begins with a few simple, but powerful series of statements, “We are Pike Road. We are a family. We are a brotherhood. And we are united in our fight in equality for all.”
It comes a week after The University of Alabama’s football program posted a similar one to their social media pages, and the Pike Road team says they were inspired by the Crimson Tide’s willingness to speak up.
“It was something that I stand for,” said junior running back Quinshon Judkins. “Me being an African-American in America today, it was just something that I could relate to.”
Senior LJ Mccloud said it was time for the Patriots to come together as team and show there's no place for racism in Pike Road.
“I didn’t feel like the team was together enough, so we did that video and a lot of other team-bonding exercises that brought us closer together,” he said.
“The things that are happening in America today - it isn’t equal, so we all felt as a team that there are social injustices in America, and due to that we all just wanted to come together and make a video,” added Judkins.
Since posting, the video has gained nearly 4,000 views on Twitter, and even grabbed the attention of ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark, who echoed “Black Lives Matter.”
With the season quickly approaching, the players says now more than ever is the time to stand up for what they believe in.
“It’s very important, because we’re kind of in the middle of it, and being in Alabama, it’s probably the most stereotypical state of all,” said Mccloud. “This is my last ride, and I wanted everything to go smooth.”
"Knowing that we have many people of different nationalities on our team, so as a team we all just come together," said Judkins.
We did speak with head coach Patrick Browning, who says he couldn’t be more proud of the young men on his team.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.