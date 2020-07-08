Two arrested before third suspect leads law enforcement on chase in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people are in custody after a chase with law enforcement that ended in Opelika.
Several state and local agencies in Alabama and west Georgia were serving two search warrants in Beauregard on illegal drug sales and arrested two suspects before a third led them on a chase.
Jo Marie Reaves, 45, and Christopher Felix Ohearn, 42, both from Valley, were arrested. Jeremy Michael Deason, 42, of Salem drove away from the scene on Hwy. 169.
The chase ended approximately 11 miles later at the intersection of North Uniroyal Rd. and Columbus Parkway in Opelika when a law enforcement officer forced Deason’s vehicle off the road. He was subsequently arrested.
During the two searches, investigators located approximately seven ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, one firearm and approximately $13,000 in cash.
Reaves is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. She is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $82,000 bond.
Ohearn is being held without bond on outstanding probation violation warrants.
Deason is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, attempting to elude and criminal mischief. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on an $88,000 bond.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.