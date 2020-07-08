Police seek south Alabama woman missing since July 4

Cynthia Lynn Kunis has been missing from Enterprise, Alabama, since July 4. (Source: Enterprise Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | July 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 10:30 AM

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

Cynthia Lynn Kunis, 35, was last seen leaving her home on July 4.

Police say Kunis is 5 feet, 120 pounds, has hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing gray shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

EPD says Kunis may be traveling in a black 2003 Volkswagen Jetta with Alabama tag 19CR916.

Anyone with information on this missing persons case is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 334-347-2222.

