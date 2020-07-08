Reports: ‘Wonder Years’ reboot to be set in 1960s Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been nearly 30 years since “The Wonder Years” television series signed off the air, but if multiple Hollywood trade publications are correct, it’s getting a reboot. And it will be set in turbulent 1960s Alabama.
The original series told the coming-of-age story of Kevin Arnold, played by actor Fred Savage, and that of his white, middle-class family during the 1960s. The series ran from 1988 through 1993.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and multiple other national outlets, the reboot will feature a Black family portraying life during the Civil Rights era in 1960s Montgomery.
The ABC Network has reportedly ordered a pilot episode with the possibility of it being picked up for a series run. No details were available on possible actors to be cast in the show.
Savage will return for the new take on his childhood show , but in a behind-the-scenes role as a director and executive producer.
