Security changes could be coming to Riverchase Galleria after deadly shooting

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We could see security changes soon at the Riverchase Galleria after a deadly shootout.
Hoover’s mayor says the city is working to make the Galleria a safe place for everyone. For the past two days, Hoover city officials have been meeting with Galleria management to talk about how to improve security, its police presence and technology at the mall.
This after the shooting death of 8-year-old Royta Giles last week. Police say Giles and his family were caught in the crossfire when at least three men started shooting at each other near the food court.
We know the mall is filled with surveillance cameras and Hoover Police routinely patrol the mall inside and out, but some say that’s not enough.
Mayor Frank Brocato and Chief Nick Derzis are vowing to make additional security changes to protect shoppers.
“All of those things are going to have to tie in to restore the confidence to those that visit that mall each and every day,” Brocato said.
Hoover police can’t come in and make security changes right away. They’ll have to make recommendations to the mall and then mall management will decide what’s best.
The Galleria shooting added to the violent holiday weekend across the country. Chief Derzis says the violence and reckless disregard for life needs to stop, but he admits that’s easier said than done.
“Who takes guns to the mall? And you get into an argument. You feel comfortable enough that when you get mad at someone, you’re just going to pull it out and start shooting. I’m not sure how to stop it. I’d be a multi-millionaire if I did but I just hope the community can come together now after this tragedy and work on trying to make all of our communities a safer place,” Derzis said.
