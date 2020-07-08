Tallassee HS football team cancels practices this week due to player testing positive for COVID-19

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee High School football team canceled practices this week as a precautionary move after a player tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
"On Wednesday (July 1) I was made aware we had a player who tested positive. I called our administration and our superintendent, and we all thought through this thing," said Tallassee head coach Mike Battles.
Battles said the school looked at how other programs around the state have handled positive tests among players.
The Tigers had last week off because of the July 4 holiday.
This will mark the second straight week the team will be apart. Battles says the plan is to return to practice on Monday.
“Our kids are wearing face masks at practice. We check their temperature. We sanitize their hands. We sanitize our equipment. We are doing all the same stuff that everybody else is doing. That was just one of those things. We had looked around and decided we probably need to take another week and re-evaluate. Like I said, we are going to start practice back on Monday, but that’s going to be after we re-evaluate the situation,” Battles stated.
Battles says they will continue with the same safety measures the team has used since returning for summer workouts in June.
"We are already doing the best practices that the Alabama Department of Health had released. There's really nothing else we can do," Battles said.
He says the team has not been in the weight room or the locker room.
“As those kids report, I check their temperature and sanitize their hands. They never go inside a closed building. We have been outside the entire time,” stated Battles.
Tallassee is set to open the 2020 season on Aug. 20 against Reeltown.
