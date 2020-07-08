Tuskegee police investigating death of 60-year-old resident

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department has opened an investigation into the death of a 60-year-old resident Wednesday.
Police responded around 10:50 a.m. to the 500 block of North Elm Street. At the scene, police say they found Melvin Belford of Tuskegee.
The cause of death is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact a Tuskegee Investigator McCullough at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865. You may also submit a top online at the Tuskegee Police Department website.
