What to know about Montgomery’s mask ordinance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday night, the Montgomery City Council passed a mandatory mask wearing ordinance for the city. The ordinance, which went into effect immediately, requires face coverings, masks or face shields to be worn in public places in Montgomery to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Here’s what you need to know about the ordinance:
- Anyone over the age of six years old must wear a face covering at all times when in public places with 10 or more people present. Exceptions will be made for people who cannot medically tolerate wearing a mask.
- The new ordinance supersedes Mayor Steven Reed’s executive order from June 17.
- The ordinance will remain in effect for 30 days unless the council votes to repeal or amend it at its July 21 meeting.
- The ordinance applies to customers, clients and employees of businesses, including restaurants, bars and breweries. Masks can be removed to eat or drink.
- Failure or refusal to wear a mask can result in a $25 fine; businesses that do not ensure employees, customers, clients and visitors observe the requirement could be fined $250. Businesses that fail to comply a second time can be subject to a 14-day suspension of their business license pending a hearing of the Montgomery City Council.
- The public can report a business that is not complying with the ordinance by calling the city’s non-emergency number 311.
- Face coverings are not required when exercising outdoors, in the privacy of one’s own home or in one’s own vehicle. Other exemptions include patient medical/dental exam rooms or when wearing a mask poses a greater mental or physical health and safety risk.
All councilmembers voted in favor of the new mask ordinance except for Councilman Brantley Lyons, who abstained from voting. Councilman Tracy Larkin was not at the meeting.
