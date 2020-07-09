Alex City policeman starts Lollipops With Cops

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alex City police officer is determined to quell the bad myths some people may have of law enforcement and he’s come up with a “tasty” way to get his message across.
On the basketball court at the Woody Wood-Pecker Day Care Center, police officer Chelsey Hall armed himself with a bag of lollipops and a message, a message for the younger generation in town.
“As you well know a lot of bad news on TV. Never be afraid of law enforcement,” said Hall, who stands a towering 6′5″ and 300 pounds.
Hall’s ‘partner in crime’ is Cpl. Tyler Lashley.
“We just try to do the best we can.. make the best impression on the kids while they’re young,” said Lashley.
Hall thought of the idea one day while on patrol long before the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
“Two or three kids on the front porch and as I was approaching the residents they ran inside the house as if they were afraid of the cops. We are here to help you,” said Hall.
City councilman Scott Hardy admitted Hall has a mountain to climb against the backdrop of bad cops and riots, but chooses to see this as an opportunity to add perspective and truth.
“Not all police officers are what they’re portrayed on television. I think it’s very important because kids are very impressionable,” said Hardy.
With a powerful message and some candy, the officers hope this will be the ingredient to encourage children to “score” well in life, do the right things, and not be afraid of the men and women in blue.
“What does it take to be a police office?” asked one little girl to the police officers.
And based on the questions from the little ones, it appeared they were listening while unwrapping a sweet treat.
“I think it was a good message for us to know that we don’t have to run against them,” said 12-year-old Jordan Leonard.
Hall and Lashley’s courtside chat ended with a group photo and the hope a positive relationship, free of lies and misconceptions, is starting off on the right foot.
Hall had planned to initiate the Lollipops With Cops in April but delayed it because of the pandemic.
