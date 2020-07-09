Barry Moore says he’s ready to serve Alabama’s 2nd district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Barry Moore is a businessman, veteran, and former member of the Alabama Legislature. He says he’s now ready to go to Washington and work for the people of Alabama.
“An honor,” he called it. “And for a boy who grew up at Battens Crossroad, and owns a garbage company, to be looking at Congress and to have the opportunity to tell you it’s the greatest nation in the world.”
If he gets that opportunity, Moore says he’ll fight to protect the rights of Americans, particularly the ability to bear arms and the freedom of speech. Moore says his track record in the Alabama House is a preview of his congressional service.
“I chaired military veterans’ affairs for Alabama for a number of years, carried a lot of bills,” he said. “We brought the F-35 to Montgomery. My support of the military is clear. And like I said, I’m the only veteran in this race. I have a history of supporting our veterans.”
Moore says he also has a history of supporting the people of District 2, whether in office or not.
“When the shutdown happened in Alabama, I opened my office and we went from a Congress marketing mode to a service mode and helped over 100 families with unemployment, small business owners with triple P and economic injury, disaster log,” he said. “So we’ve been proactive as a servant to the district and try to help people who are struggling.”
Martha Roby, who currently holds the seat, endorsed Moore’s opponent Jeff Coleman. She said the second district needs someone who supports farmers and our military, and “he’ll get results for Alabama.”
Moore responded, “While we appreciate Martha’s service, let’s remember that she has been part of the establishment in Washington for a long time. The same swamp President Trump has been trying to drain.”
He went on to say he’s proud to be endorsed by The House Freedom Fund.
“I am proud to be endorsed by The House Freedom Fund, which is the PAC of the House Freedom Caucus,” he said. “These are considered the President’s closest advisors and they have been leading the conservative fight in Congress. So the choice is the same old swamp with Coleman... or Barry Moore who is supported by the most Conservative group in Congress.”
