Deadly Fourth of July weekend on Alabama’s roads and waterways, 38 DUI arrests

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated eight deaths during the Fourth of July weekend, from 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3, to midnight Sunday, July 5.
ALEA Troopers in the Marine Patrol Division investigated two drownings, and Troopers in the Highway Patrol Division investigated six traffic fatalities.
“One death on Alabama waterways or roadways is one too many,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “The dangers of driving or boating under the influence pose a serious threat to motorists throughout the year. We continue to urge everyone to be safe while boating or driving, and to drive defensively. Expect the unexpected.”
Troopers say one person drowned on Lake Martin in Elmore County and the other person died on Logan Martin Dam in Talladega County.
Troopers also arrested six people for boating under the influence during the Fourth of July weekend.
Troopers say five of the six people killed in traffic crashes were in cars with seat belts, but only one victim was wearing one. The sixth person was killed while illegally operating an ATV on a public road.
The deadly crashes occurred in Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Mobile and Walker counties.
ALEA Troopers, who once again participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, arrested 38 people for driving under the influence.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.