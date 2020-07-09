Former Trojan nominated for CFL All-Decade Team

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many Troy fans know the name Bear Woods.
The former Sun Belt All-Conference linebacker played at Troy from 2005-2009.
Now the former Trojan has been nominated for the CFL All-Decade Team.
After a two-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons, Woods' career headed north to the Canadian Football League in 2011 when he signed with the Montreal Alouettes.
Woods played six seasons with the Alouettes from 2011-2016. In 2016, Woods started 18 games and posted a career-high 126 tackles on his way to being named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
He joined the Toronto Argonauts in 2017 and helped lead them to the 2017 Grey Cup championship. He led the team with 91 tackles in 17 games that season.
In December, Woods signed a two-year extension with the Argonauts.
He has 376 career tackles and 15 sacks in the CFL.
“When people follow my career, I’ve been hurt as much as I’ve been healthy, but when I’ve been healthy the film speaks for itself. Just a reckless nature that I’ve always had even when I played at Troy. I think that’s what people like to see. It is entertainment and you can see heart and passion when someone plays. I think those that have watched me, that’s what they grab ahold to,” said Woods. “People might know I might not play a full season but they are going to watch the half season I do play. That means a lot to me.”
Woods is one of 20 linebackers up for nomination.
You can cast your vote here: https://www.cfl.ca/cfl-decade-team-rbs-lbs/.
Woods currently resides in Wetumpka.
