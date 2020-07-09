Former Trojan nominated for CFL All-Decade Team

“When people follow my career, I’ve been hurt as much as I’ve been healthy, but when I’ve been healthy the film speaks for itself. Just a reckless nature that I’ve always had even when I played at Troy. I think that’s what people like to see. It is entertainment and you can see heart and passion when someone plays. I think those that have watched me, that’s what they grab ahold to,” said Woods. “People might know I might not play a full season but they are going to watch the half season I do play. That means a lot to me.”