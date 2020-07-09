GOP District 2 candidates respond to Martha Roby’s endorsement

“While we appreciate Martha’s service, let’s remember that she has been part of the establishment in Washington for a long time. The same swamp President Trump has been trying to drain,” said Moore. “The people of District 2 will always remember when Martha Roby turned her back on Donald Trump when he needed us most. She was the first Congressional person to draft a letter asking him to drop out of the Presidential race. That is something that we will never forget. President Trump needs our support. Can we really Trust Roby/Coleman for that?”