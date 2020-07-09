GOP District 2 candidates respond to Martha Roby’s endorsement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On July 14 Jeff Coleman and Barry Moore will lock horns in the runoff election for the GOP U.S. House District 2 seat. The seat’s predecessor, Martha Roby, has openly endorsed one of these candidates with just under a week until the election.
“I fully support Jeff Coleman to be our next Congressman. Jeff Coleman is a businessman who supports cutting government regulation and lowering taxes to help grow a strong economy. Jeff strongly supports our men and women serving in uniform, as well as our veterans,” said Roby. “The Second District needs someone who will support our interests right here in southeast Alabama, particularly our farmers. Jeff will do just that. He’ll get results for Alabama.”
Roby represented the 2nd District for five terms before announcing she would not seek a sixth term.
Both candidates have responded to Roby’s endorsement. Coleman responded to this endorsement saying he was “honored” to receive Roby’s endorsement. Moore’s response reminded of when Roby called for then U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump to drop out of the race in 2016.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this strong endorsement from Representative Roby. She has been a staunch supporter of our military men and women, as well as our farmers. I am looking forward to continuing her legacy of fighting for our conservative Alabama values, protecting the family farm, and fighting to ensure our veterans and active-duty personnel have all the resources they need,” Coleman said of the endorsement.
“While we appreciate Martha’s service, let’s remember that she has been part of the establishment in Washington for a long time. The same swamp President Trump has been trying to drain,” said Moore. “The people of District 2 will always remember when Martha Roby turned her back on Donald Trump when he needed us most. She was the first Congressional person to draft a letter asking him to drop out of the Presidential race. That is something that we will never forget. President Trump needs our support. Can we really Trust Roby/Coleman for that?”
Roby served as District 2′s representative since 2011.
